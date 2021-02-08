The work of the Armenian Missionary Association in Artsakh

The Armenian Missionary Association of America started its mission in Artsakh in 1995, after the first Artsakh war. The organization began implementing programs to support locals in the region by implementing many social, educational and cultural programs. The main directions of activities are kindergartens, “Shogh” development centers, sponsorship of socially vulnerable families, and a number of other social programs.

Because of the recent war in Artsakh, the AMAA has decided to expand its activities, because according to them, now the people of Artsakh need it very much.

CIVILNET