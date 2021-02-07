Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan serves first liturgy in Stepanakert as Primate of Artsakh Diocese

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In the Mother Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God of Stepanakert, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan served the first diocesan liturgy, which was attended by the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh headed by President Arayik Harutyunyan.

The Holy Liturgy was presided over by His Grace Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, who has been the head of the Artsakh Diocese for more than 30 years.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan was recently appointed Pontifical envoy-at-large.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu