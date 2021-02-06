Magnitude 2.3 earthquake registered in Armenia’s Gegarkunik

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Magnitude 2.3 earthquake was registered 4 km northeast of the village of Shorzha in Gegharkunik province at 11:49 today, the Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protections reports.

The quake measured 2-3 on the Richter scale in the epicenter. It was felt in the village of Shoghakat in Gegharkunik.

The earthquake follows two stronger ones. The first 4.7 magnitude quake struck at 19:36 local time, the second with a magnitude of 3,7 came shortly after midnight.

