Made in Artsakh: Thousands of bottles of Kataro wine to be put up for auction

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Several thousand bottles of Kataro wine, Artistic director of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan informs.

Owner of the winery Grigory Avetissyan made the announcement during the charity dinner held on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the orzhestra.

The wines were produced at a factory in Hadrut’s Togh village now occupied by Azerbaijani forces.

All proceeds will be used to build a new factory.

