Czech Parliament Committee Adopts Resolution on Armenian POWs

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Czech parliament adopted a resolution on the Karabakh conflict on February 4. The report comes from Armenia’s Embassy in the Czech Republic.

The resolution welcomed the establishment of the ceasefire but expressed regret over Azerbaijan’s non-compliance with the ceasefire clause regarding the return of the prisoners of war. The resolution called on Azerbaijan to fulfill its side of the agreement and return the remaining prisoners.

The Committee also urged for a settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing.

To date, roughly 60 prisoners have returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan, including civilians. Armenia has sent back all of its prisoners to Azerbaijan, including Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were convicted of murdering a minor and other crimes in Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2014. Dozens of Armenian POWs, including some captured following the signing of the ceasefire, remain in captivity in Azerbaijan.

CIVILNET