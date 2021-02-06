Construction of new district starts in Armenia’s border village of Shurnukh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Construction of a new district has started in the village of Shurnukh in Armenia’s Syunik province, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

Agreement on the constriction of new houses was reached during Avinyan’s visit to Syunik last week.

The district will accommodate the families that lost their houses as a result of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

According to Goris Municipality, with the support of benefactors, 12 private houses are being built with all the necessary amenities.

The newly built district of Shurnukh will be completely asphalted.

Cattle barns will be built in the near future to promote the development of agriculture.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu