Emile Ghessen On His Time in Artsakh and His Upcoming Karabakh War Documentary Film

British documentary filmmaker Emile Ghessen looks back on his time in Artsakh, as he prepares to leave Armenia. Emile had been covering the war for 3 months, and is preparing to release a documentary film on the 2020 Karabakh War. Emile himself has covered other military conflicts, and has served in Afghanistan and Iraq as a Royal Marine.

