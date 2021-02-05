Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of November 9 statement

Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov today.

In the follow-up to the previous communication, the Foreign Ministers discussed in detail issues of regional security and stability.

Ministers Ayvazyan and Lavrov touched upon the process of full implementation of the provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement.

Minister Ayvazyan especially emphasized the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Artsakh on the spot.

The interlocutors exchanged views on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. In this context, reference was made to the schedule of consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu