Armenian American Museum Submits Construction Documents for Historic Groundbreaking

GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California has formally submitted the project’s construction documents to the City of Glendale for plan check following the official announcement of the historic groundbreaking, scheduled for this Summer .

The formal submission represents the culmination of a multi-year design process for the cultural and educational center led by Alajajian Marcoosi Architects and the museum’s design team. The submission of construction documents initiates the plan check process with the City of Glendale and begins the countdown for the start of construction of the landmark center.

In January 2021, the Glendale City Council approved the museum’s refined building design, authorized priority plan check for the project, and waived city permit and plan check fees.

The museum anticipates the issuance of construction permits by the City of Glendale in Spring 2021.

“The Armenian American Museum has reached an exciting milestone with the submission of the project’s construction documents to the City of Glendale,” stated Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian.

“The museum’s design team has created an iconic and inspiring design to fulfill the vision of the landmark center that is now one step closer to its historic groundbreaking,” added Executive Vice-Chairman Zaven Kazazian.

The Armenian American Museum has assembled a team of experienced museum and industry professionals to provide guidance and expertise in construction, design, programming, and development for the landmark center.

The museum’s design team is led by Alajajian Marcoosi Architects and includes Robert Goodwin serving as the Construction Manager, IMEG Corp. serving as the Structural Engineer, Rhyton Engineering serving as the Civil Engineer, Glumac serving as the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineer (MEP), Courtland Studio LLC serving as the Landscape Architect, and A. Zahner Company serving as the Architectural Metal Cladding Consultant of the project.

The Armenian American Museum will rise to a two-level 50,820 square foot museum complex built on a one-level semi-subterranean parking garage. The first level will feature the grand lobby, auditorium, learning center, demonstration kitchen, gift shop, and administrative offices. The second level will be dedicated to the permanent and temporary exhibition galleries as well as the collections archives.

The cultural and educational center’s programming plans include producing and hosting powerful, immersive, and thought-provoking permanent and temporary exhibitions, leading meaningful dialogues and discussions through engaging public programs, providing educational programs for adults, youth, kids, and families, preserving Armenian heritage through the museum’s collections and archives, and serving as an iconic venue for memorable experiences, gatherings, and celebrations.

The museum will be announcing its plans for the Groundbreaking Ceremony in Spring 2021.

The mission of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.

Asbarez