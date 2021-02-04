Russia lifts ban on import of tomatoes from Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

From February 5 the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) will partially lift the temporary restrictions on the import of tomatoes and peppers from Armenia.

“Rosselkhoznadzor from February 5, 2021 removes temporary restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and peppers from 13 enterprises from the Armavir region of the Republic of Armenia, where no signs of the Pepino mosaic virus have not been found,” the Service said in a statement.

The decision was made on the basis of information on the results of phytosanitary monitoring of the republic’s greenhouse farms producing tomatoes and peppers, provided to the Russian department by the Armenian side.

The import of tomatoes and peppers from the Armavir region of Armenia was banned from December 14, 2020 due to the detection of the Pepino mosaic virus in the products.

