Rosie Tokatlian Passes Away

VANCOUVER, Canada – Armenian community activist Rosie Tokatlian passed away on February 1, 2021 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Athens, Greece on March 15, 1938, she immigrated with her family to Montreal, Canada, in 1956 and settled in Vancouver in 1974.

Rosie was affectionately known by most for her larger-than-life personality and off-beat sense of humor which she used to great effect with friends, family and strangers alike. She had an immense passion for life. Her enormous generosity and dedication drew much adoration nationally and internationally. She was an integral part of the Armenian community and heavily involved in all forms of charitable work with the Armenian churches, Armenian Cultural Association and Armenian General Benevolent Union.

Rosie was a longtime member of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party as well as a leader of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada. She spearheaded the revival of the Vancouver chapter of Tekeyan in 2016 and energetically organized a number of events bringing together the Armenian community.

As a Brownie leader, teacher, and superb organizer and fundraiser, she inspired and captivated the hearts of many. She received numerous awards for her profession in sales, as well as for her tireless community service.

Finally, and perhaps the ultimate key to her happiness was surrounding herself with family, fun-loving friends, music, dancing and creating special memories with her grandchildren. She will live in our memories and our hearts forever.

She is survived by her adoring husband of 47 years, Edward Tokatlian, her daughters Sophie Mardirossian and Margaret Mardirossian (husband Bradley Gifford), and her treasured grandchildren Natalie Gifford and Lucas Lehmann. Additionally, she is survived by her brother Haik Manoukian (Nadia) and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator