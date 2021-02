Negotiations Underway to Organize UNESCO Preliminary Mission Trip to Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia expects that the trip of the preliminary UNESCO mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan will take place in the near future, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, TASS reports.

“As far as I know, negotiations are underway on organizing a preliminary UNESCO mission trip to Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions of Azerbaijan,” Zakharova said.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency