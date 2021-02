From Hadrut to Shushi: The Retreat

Tigran Varag, founder of Armenian Geographic hikers organization, left for Artsakh (Karabakh) on October 17 to take part in the war. In a conversation with CivilNet, he recounts his division’s retreat from Mokhrenis village in Hadrut to Karintak near Shushi. “The retreats were happening without fighting,” he says.

CIVILNET