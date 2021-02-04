Crescenta Valley Youth Center to Host ‘Artsakh Survival Scenario’ Presented by Giro Manoyan

The Western Armenia Committee of the Crescenta Valley Meher & Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center will host a Zoom & Facebook presentation entitled the “Artsakh Survival Scenario,” which will be presented by Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau member Giro Manoyan. The presentation will take place on Thursday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Manoyan will touch the 44-day war, which has substantially changed the situation in and around Artsakh, reversing major political, territorial, diplomatic, and other gains of the last 30 years. The republics of Artsakh and Armenia are facing new external and internal challenges and, in some instances, existential threats.

How can the Armenian nation overcome these challenges and threats? What urgent changes are needed? What are the options for Artsakh survival: Artsakh’s international recognition as independent country, joining Armenia, joining Russia or stay as it is?

Manoyan, a son of Kharpert and Dikranagerd, was born in Beirut, Lebanon. In 1976, he moved to Montreal, Canada and studied political Science at Concordia University. In the 1980s he was the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of Canada. From 1989 to 1991, he was the assistant editor, and from 1991 to 1999 the editor of the Horizon Weekly Canadian-Armenian newspaper. Manoyan moved to Armenia in 1999.

Since 2001, Manoyan has been the ARF Bureau Political Director in Yerevan. He was elected to the A.R.F. Bureau in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

Below is the Zoom meeting information.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89032010858?pwd=WXdvVWZTRW5FT2JOaXpnVW54YXVydz09

Meeting ID: 890 3201 0858

Passcode: 070919

The Crescenta Valley Youth Center hosted a similar discussion in November, entitled “Current conditions in Armenia & Artsakh,” which was presented by Dr. Antranig Kasbarian. Watch the video of that talk below.

