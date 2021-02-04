Armenian Museum of America Announces ‘Kez Het Hayastan’ Concert Honoring Armenia

WATERTOWN — The Armenian Museum of America recently announced the third in its bi-monthly Online Concert Series. The performance is being recorded live in New York by three Armenian sopranos, Hasmik Meikhanedjian, Alvard Mayilyan, and Anahit Zakaryan. They will be accompanied by pianist and composer Hayk Arsenyan. The concert, titled “Kez het Hayastan” (With You, Armenia), is dedicated to Armenia.

The event will be aired online on Sunday, February 14 at 2 p.m. EST. It is free, open to the public, pre-registration is not required, and the video will be made available on the Museum’s website and social media pages including Facebook. This concert series is supported by a generous grant from the Dadourian Foundation, and it is curated exclusively for the Armenian Museum audience by artistic director and Konstantin Petrossian, who is a composer and conductor.

“We’re excited to present this third concert to our members, followers, and community,” noted Executive Director Jason Sohigian. “We joined many institutions in offering virtual programs during the pandemic so people can remain connected while we are temporarily closed. Normally we would host performances such as this in our gallery, but we are happy to host it online for our community in Watertown, Los Angeles, and around the globe. It is fitting because the audience at the Armenian Museum is truly global and people visit our website and social media pages from more than 75 countries.”

The Armenian Museum of America has expanded its offerings of virtual events while the galleries are temporarily closed to comply with COVID-19 regulations. In addition to the concert series, online programs include a weekly “show and tell” video about an object from its collection by Curator Gary Lind-Sinanian and a monthly virtual exhibition series, which has already featured Artsakh Rugs and Armenian Embroidery.

Hasmik Meikhanedjian has been singing professionally for more than 30 years. She has degrees in music from the Armenian State Pedagogical University and Komitas State Conservatory. Meikhanedjian has worked with the State Radio and TV Chamber Choir of Armenia, performed in numerous festivals and concerts throughout Europe and the US, and was a member of the choir of Holy Echmiadzin. She joined the St. Vartan Cathedral Choir in 1993, for which she is currently one of its leading soloists.

Alvard Mayilyan is an expert in Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music and has performed throughout Europe and the US. She holds a master’s degree in voice and academic music from Yerevan State Conservatory. She has served as vocal coach to the Gomidas Choir of the Eastern Diocese in New York, and as director of the children’s chorus of the New Rochelle Opera. Her singing is featured throughout Sonia Balassanian’s film “Who Is the Victim?” which was presented at the Venice Film Festival.

Anahit Zakaryan started her voice training at a very young age at the School for Gifted Children and then the State Music Conservatory under the tutelage of Tatevik Sazandarian. After graduating, Zakaryan was invited to continue her studies at the Juilliard School of Music. She was soloist at the Armenian State Opera, Academy Choir of Armenia, and Armenian Female Choir, as well as soloist and one of the founders of the Armenian Youth Opera Theater. In 1993, her vocal talents earned her first place in a national Komitas Competition.

Pianist and composer Hayk Arsenyan has appeared in recitals throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas. A professor at NYU’s Tisch School, he holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in Piano from the University of Iowa. He was awarded the Yevgeny Kissin Scholarship at Manhattan School of Music. Arsenyan is a lifetime member of the French Society of Authors and Composers, a member of the Composers Union of Armenia, a member of the Ararat International Academy of Sciences in Paris, and he directs the AGBU’s Performing Arts Department.

These New York-based musicians have crafted an inspiring program that includes works by renowned composers such as Komitas, Tchukhadjian, Melikyan, Amirkhanyan, Petrossian and Mekanejian, paying homage to Armenia and celebrating hope, faith, and love in these difficult times.

The link to this free concert will be available on the Museum’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and website www.ArmenianMuseum.org.

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian Museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations, and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator