Twitter pressured to disallow Armenian Genocide denial

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has launched a campaign, urging Twitter to disallow the denial of the Armenian Genocide.

ANCA presents racist examples – dehumanizing and inciting toxic hate against an ethnic group – from just the past week.

“These openly racist incitements of hatred celebrate past killings – dehumanizing a genocide-victim group and creating the conditions for renewed atrocities,” ANCA says on Twitter.

Dear @TwitterSupport (@jack): Why is #Armenian #Genocide denial allowed on Twitter? These racist examples – dehumanizing and inciting toxic hate against an ethnic group – are from just the past week. pic.twitter.com/yELjPQOhER — ANCA (@ANCA_DC) February 2, 2021

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu