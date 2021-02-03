Twitter pressured to disallow Armenian Genocide denial

Siranush Ghazanchyan
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has launched a campaign, urging Twitter to disallow the denial of the Armenian Genocide.
ANCA presents racist examples – dehumanizing and inciting toxic hate against an ethnic group – from just the past week.
“These openly racist incitements of hatred celebrate past killings – dehumanizing a genocide-victim group and creating the conditions for renewed atrocities,” ANCA says on Twitter.
Dear @TwitterSupport (@jack):
Why is #Armenian #Genocide denial allowed on Twitter?
These racist examples – dehumanizing and inciting toxic hate against an ethnic group – are from just the past week. pic.twitter.com/yELjPQOhER
— ANCA (@ANCA_DC) February 2, 2021
