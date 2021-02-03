 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Twitter pressured to disallow Armenian Genocide denial

2021-02-03

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has launched a campaign, urging Twitter to disallow the denial of the Armenian Genocide.

ANCA presents racist examples – dehumanizing and inciting toxic hate against an ethnic group – from just the past week.

“These openly racist incitements of hatred celebrate past killings – dehumanizing a genocide-victim group and creating the conditions for renewed atrocities,” ANCA says on Twitter.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

