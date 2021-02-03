President Sarkissian to return to Armenia in coming days

Recovering from COVID-19, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, who continues treatment at home under medical supervision and works remotely, closely follows the processes taking place in the country, informed the office of the President.

President Sarkissian has repeatedly expressed his concern about the existing problems and challenges, also his attitudes and approaches to the ways-out of the current situation during his meetings with various political forces and non-governmental organizations, intellectuals, individuals, as well as in his speeches and interviews.

https://news.am/eng/news/626842.html