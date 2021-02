Kooyrigs’ Mission in Armenia – A Woman Led Initiative

CivilNet went to see the women of Kooyrigs, a group that went from a social media page to a full NGO. We caught up with them as they implemented a new project, Mayrigs, an initiative to help pregnant women from Artsakh. Kooyrigs also actively aided the war effort, with the women of Kooyrigs traveling to Karabakh during the war to deliver essential supplies.

CIVILNET