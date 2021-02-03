Entries from Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine among nominations for EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture

The first list of nominations for the 2022 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award include 449 works completed between October 2018 and October 2020. They come from 279 cities in 41 countries. The list includes works from Georgia and Ukraine, and for the first time from Armenia and Moldova.

Thirteen education and urban projects from Ukraine, eight collective housing and urban projects from Georgia, four education projects from Armenia and a culture project from Moldova (Creative Industries Centre in Chisinau) met the eligibility criteria.

For the first time since 2003, single houses (18.10%) has become the largest group of works, followed by collective housing (14.87%) and education facilities (14.01%). Cultural facilities such as museums, theatres, galleries and congress centres represent 11.64% of all nominations. A quarter of all nominated works are regeneration or transformation projects of existing buildings, whether heritage or not.

The second list of nominations will cover works completed between November 2020 and April 2021, and will be disclosed in September 2021.

The EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture is a biennial prize highlighting outstanding architectural works built across Europe. It is awarded to single architectural works demonstrating excellence in conceptual, social, cultural and technical terms and impacting the sustainable development of European cities, towns and villages.

Besides the main prize (€60,000), the Award also includes the Emerging Architect Prize (€20,000).

