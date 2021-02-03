ARF Marks 130th Anniversary

Tens of thousands of community members from around the world tuned in on Sunday to view a special program dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, produced by the party’s Western U.S. Central Committee.

The program aired on the Horizon Armenian Television, USArmenia and ARTN channels and was livestreamed on the Facebook pages of Asbarez and the ARF Western U.S., reaching a broad audience both locally and elsewhere.

The broadcast featured video segments chronicling the activities of the ARF Western U.S. during the past year, with a special emphasis on the region’s efforts during the Artsakh War, its activities to provide assistance following the deadly bombing in Beirut, as well as efforts to assist the community as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation.

ARF Western U.S. Central Committee members Alik Ourfalian and Shahen Derderian delivered remarks in Armenia and English respectively, each emphasizing the need for a united front to tackle the national challenges since the end of the war, as well as to combat the common enemy—Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Musical performances by Karnig Sarkissian and Armenchik were also included in the broadcast, as was a video of a performance by Kevork Hajian, who gave his life in defense of the homeland during the Artsakh war.

A special tribute to ARF members who fought and died on the frontlines was also featured during the broadcast, as was a memorial remembering members of the ARF Western U.S. who passed away in the last year.

Asbarez