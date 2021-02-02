No evidence of militants’ return from Karabakh to Syria – post-Soviet security bloc

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said Russian peacekeepers, Armenia and Azerbaijani forces are in control of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has no information on the return of militants from the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Syria, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at a TASS-hosted press conference on Tuesday.

“We have information that militants from Syria were active in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. We viewed it as a threat to our countries and our bloc. It’s hard for me to say where the militants are now and if they are still there,” Zas pointed out.

According to him, Russian peacekeepers, Armenia and Azerbaijani forces are in control of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. “We believe that all mercenaries and Syrian militants should leave the region because the presence of militant groups in close proximity to our borders poses a threat to our collective security,” the CSTO secretary general emphasized.

