Armenian Government Files Interstate Complaint with ECHR Against Azerbaijan • MassisPost

YEREVAN (Arka) — The Armenian government has filed an interstate complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Azerbaijan in connection with violations of international conventions, committed by it during and after the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenia’s representative to the ECHR said in a Facebook post.

In particular, the Armenian government accuses Azerbaijan of violating the rights of the residents of Armenia and Artsakh to life, freedom from torture and inhuman treatment, inviolability of property, private and family life, education and a number of other rights.

The Government attached extensive and voluminous evidence to the complaint, which, among other things, also touches upon a number of issues related to the protection of the rights of prisoners of war and civilians, displaced residents of Artsakh, killed and wounded civilians, their relatives, persons who lost their property, as well as local and international media representatives.

“This interstate complaint is the most important step in the legal process on behalf of the state against Azerbaijan. In this regard, it is noteworthy that this complaint is the first interstate complaint submitted by Armenia to the European Court,” according to the Facebook post.

It is also noted that in the near future additional large-scale evidence will be sent to the European Court, confirming the already submitted claims.

Massis Post