Mkhitaryan scores as Roma beat Verona 3-1

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Three goals in nine minutes during the first half gave Roma a rather comfortable 3-1 win against Hellas Verona on Sunday night, Football-Italia reports.

Roma started on the back foot, but grabbed the first goal and never looked back, as Gianluca Mancini’s header after 20 minutes gave them the lead.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan added the second, before Borja Mayoral completed the job after only 30 minutes.

Verona tried to respond in the second half and pulled one back through Ebrima Colley, but the mountain was too steep to climb in the end.

