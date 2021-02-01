Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss issues of post-war security

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu have discussed the results of staff talks on Armenian-Russian bilateral military cooperation held last week, as well as the process of resolving Armenia’s security issues in the post-war period.

The Minister of Defense expressed satisfaction with the activity of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh, noting that the best evidence of its effectiveness is the almost complete observance of the ceasefire, due to which no serious incidents were registered in December-January, except for one case when an Artsakh serviceman was wounded.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu also referred to issues of regional development.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu