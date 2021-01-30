WATCH: System of a Down launch ‘Genocidal Humanoidz’ video

Siranush Ghazanchyan

System Of A Down premiered the video for Genocidal Humanoidz. Co-directed by bassist Shavo Odadjian and Adam Mason, the new video features animation in addition to performance footage.

The premiere followed a live fundraiser for wounded Armenian soldiers.

The money System of a Down raises with the livestream will help provide prosthetic limbs to soldiers who lost limbs as a result of the Artsakh War and laser therapy for people burned by chemical weapons.

The group released its first new songs after 15 years — “Genocidal Humanoidz” and “Protect the Land” — in November as a means of raising awareness about Armenians’ plight during the country’s conflict with Azerbaijan.

“I have been to Artsakh twice,” frontman Serj Tankian told Rolling Stone in November at the peak of the battle. “It’s just beautiful countryside, and it’s just really sad seeing all of that destroyed right now and the people having to move. The people are just incredible there. They’re the old Armenians. They have been living on those lands since 500 B.C. They’re very strong and beautiful and funny. They don’t get scared, man. They’ve seen this before, but it’s really, really fucked up.”

