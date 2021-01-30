Russian-Turkish center to monitor Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire opens in Azerbaijan

KIYAMADDINLI /Azerbaijan/. A joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone has opened near the Kiyamanddinli populated locality in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

“The center will collect, summarize and verify information on the observance of the ceasefire and actions that violate the agreements reached by the parties. The control will be carried out through the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and by means of evaluating data received from other sources,” the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Turkish Deputy Defense Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu took part in the opening ceremony.

On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. A memorandum on setting up a joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was signed on November 11 following talks between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

