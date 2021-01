Armenian Ambassador visits International Commission on Missing Persons

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan visited the headquarters of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), the Embassy informs.

Amb. Balayan held a meeting with ICMP Director General Kathryne Bomberger.

Discussion focused on international cooperation on missing persons.

The visit included a tour of ICMP’s DNA laboratory.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu