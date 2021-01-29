Religious services could be held at Ghazanchetsots Church, Primate of Artsakh Diocese says

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Religious services could be held at Ghazanchetsots Church, Tsitsernavank and other Armenian churches currently under Azerbaijani control, newly appointed Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

The Armenian side has sent letters to relevant bodies, requesting to allow conducting religious services at Ghazanchetstos cathedral and Tsitsernavank (just one kilometer from the Armenian border) with the help of Russian peacekeepers.

“The issue is on the agenda,” Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan said. He did not rule out a positive outcome.

The Armenian side has also applied to the Russian peacekeepers, requesting to carry out mission near Amaras Monastery so that the church can start providing religious services.

As for Dadivank monastery, it has been under the protection of Russian peacekeepers since November 25, The church is working on permanent basis, pilgrimages take place every Sunday.

Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan will offer the first Mass in the capacity of the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese on February 7. The service will be held at Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.

For the full interview in Armenian click here.

