Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FK loses UEFA appeal over racist sanctions

Siranush Ghazanchyan

UEFA’s appeals body has upheld a €100,000 fine imposed last November on Qarabag FK and rejected the club’s appeal.

The fine was meted out as part of a wider sanction handed down on the Azerbaijani champions for a social media post that showed “racist behavior” and “incidents of a non-sporting nature.”

UEFA banned an Qarabag official Nurlan Ibrahimov for life from football-related activity after the Armenian Football Federation (FFA) complained about a post on social media by Nurlan Ibrahimov “calling to kill all the Armenians, old and young, without distinction.”

Ibrahimov posted: “We [Azerbaijanis] must kill all Armenians – children, women and the elderly. We need to kill them without making a distinction. No regrets. No compassion.”

UEFA requested FIFA to extend worldwide the above-mentioned life ban. It also fined Qarabag FK €100,000.

