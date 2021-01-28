Our Position Remains Unchanged – Armenia’s Catholicos on PM’s Resignation

Armenia’s Catholicos His Holiness Karekin II visited today Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of the Army Day, Aysor.am reports.

Speaking to reporters he stressed that their position on the demand of Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation has remained unchanged.

“I would not like to refer to any political issue in this sacred place. Our convictions, our positions have not changed,” the Catholicos said.

Asked whether the church backs any of the political forces, Karekin II stressed that the church is being guided with national and state interests and if the church’s position coincides with this or that group, with approaches of a political force it should not be assessed as assistance to them or any other party. The Catrholcos stressed that the church is apolitical institution.

As to the relations with PM Pashinyan, if to take into account that they are appearing in different events separately, Karekin II said, “We were not informed about the visit of the leaders of power, but I believe in the current situation this variant is proper approach.”

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency