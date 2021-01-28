Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow, January 28, 2021

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Ahmed Maiteeq, Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord

On January 29, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Ahmed Maiteeq, Deputy Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord.

Mr Lavrov and Mr Maiteeq will discuss the prospects for Libyan settlement and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde

On February 2, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde who will arrive in Russia as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

They will discuss a broad range of issues pertaining to OSCE activities, security in the Baltic Sea and in the north of Europe, cooperation in the Arctic and key issues of bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi

On February 3, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi.

The ministers will have an in-depth exchange of views on current issues on the international and regional agendas and will discuss further promotion of bilateral cooperation in various areas.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell

On February 5, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. During the meeting, a range of issues and outlook on Russia-EU relations will be discussed.

An extensive exchange of views on important items on the international agenda, including the Western Balkans region, the Middle East and North Africa, and the CIS space will take place. Prospects for implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme, further stabilisation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, security issues in Europe and other matters of mutual interest will be discussed.

The UN assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

With the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh becoming more stable, comprehensive humanitarian aid has become a priority.

In addition to the efforts undertaken by Baku and Yerevan and assistance coming from other countries, primarily Russia, we believe the involvement of specialised international agencies will be beneficial as well. Currently, the International Committee of the Red Cross is working in Nagorno-Karabakh and contiguous areas. With regard to specialised UN agencies, the UN senior officials remain in contact with Azerbaijan and Armenia and continue to discuss the modalities of sending an integrated assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh. We also took note of the efforts by the UN country teams undertaken directly in Azerbaijan and Armenia. We support UN cooperation with Baku and Yerevan on all aspects of humanitarian aid.

In turn, Russia is making a significant contribution to improving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. With assistance from Russian specialists and peacekeepers, over 51,400 refugees have returned to their homes since November 14, 2020; Armenia and Azerbaijan have transferred 1,532 bodies to each other; about 750 hectares of terrain and more than 230 km of roads have been cleared of mines, almost 24,000 explosive hazards have been defused; the power supply system has been completely restored, and about 1,300 people have received medical help.

To be continued…

Minitstry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation