Armenian police detain 26 activists demanding PM resignation

The protesters were detained after they attempted to storm the government headquarters

YEREVAN, January 28. /TASS/. The Armenian police Thursday have detained 26 activists who took part in a protest near the government building to demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign, the national police told TASS.

“Currently, 26 citizens were detained,” the press service noted.

The protesters were detained after they attempted to storm the government headquarters. Currently, the rally has finished, organizers promised to announce their future plans later this evening.

Amenia has been rocked by protests since November 10. The Armenian opposition believes that the trilateral statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 9 essentially came to be an act of capitulation. Opponents of the incumbent Armenian leader also pin responsibility on him for economic and social problems of the country. Amid the turbulent developments in the country, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian called for snap parliamentary elections and for a transfer of power to the government of national accord ahead of the vote.

Pashinyan himself was ushered into power on the back of mass protests in 2018. Back then, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign under pressure from the public. On May 8, the parliamentary majority elected Pashinyan the new prime minister.

TASS