Servicemen wounded in Artsakh War to receive 500,000 AMD in assistance

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Servicemen wounded as a result of hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27 will get a financial assistance in the amount of 500,000 (about $1,000) AMD in 2020. The government approved a relevant decision today.

The assistance is meant to alleviate the financial difficulties caused by the servicemen’s temporary incapacity to work due to the injury.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mesrop Arakelyan noted that this is an attempt to settle certain social problems.

About 6,000 citizens are expected to benefit from the program. the beneficiaries will not include persons with

The procedure for providing assistance should be developed by February 3, 2021.

Beneficiaries will be able to receive the money electronically within maximum of 10 days.

