Russian and Armenian FMs Discuss Implementation of Karabakh Deals

On January 27, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a phone conversation with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov.

Following the previous talks, the Ministers touched upon the bilateral agenda, regional stability and security issues. Sides exchanged views on the process of full implementation of the provisions of the November 9 and January 11 trilateral statements. In the context of the humanitarian issues enshrined in the statement, Minister Aivazian stressed that the immediate and safe repatriation of prisoners of war, captured citizens and others detained is a priority for Armenia.

Minister Aivazian emphasized that only lasting peace, which addresses the interests of all, can create real guarantees for the promotion of security, stability and development in the region.

Ministers Aivazian and Lavrov exchanged views on a number of issues on the international agenda.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency