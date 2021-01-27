Iran ready to support Armenia’s humanitarian efforts: Pashinyan, Zarif discuss post-war situation in the region

The stability, peace and sustainable development of the region are in our common interests, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Iran’s visiting Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Of course, the relations between our countries are based on traditional friendship. We are always happy to receive Iranian representatives in our country and in our government,” the Prime Minister said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, in turn, said “Armenia is a good neighbor of the Islamic Republi cof Iran and the relations between the two countries are very warm.

“You are highly respected in Iran for the courage you showed by taking that step towards peace,” Zarif said.

“We share common regional concerns with you. From the very first day of that conflict, we have always been in touch with you and other countries in the region, we want to maintain that connection, having prospects for cooperation. We have opportunities to cooperate both bilaterally and multilaterally, it would be good to have discussions on these issues,” Iran’s Foreign Minister added.

The Prime Minister of Armenia and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran exchanged views on the situation in the region after the Artsakh war. The sides attached importance to ensuring regional stability and constructive cooperation in this direction.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that due to the regional situation, there are both challenges and opportunities, and only through joint constructive efforts, appropriate environment will it be possible to establish stability and lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister noted that many issues remain unresolved, including the status of Nagorno Karabakh, and that Armenia is ready to continue negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format.

The interlocutors exchanged views on humanitarian issues, as well. Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that the return of prisoners of war remains a top priority, and the Armenian side understands that the 8th point of the November 10 statement must be fulfilled without preconditions. Mr. Zarif noted that Iran understands Armenia’s concerns and is ready to support humanitarian efforts.

Nikol Pashinyan and Mohammad Javad Zarif also touched upon the agenda of bilateral relations and the prospects for the development of economic cooperation. The interlocutors attached importancr to the unblocking and re-opening of the transport and economic communication routes in the region, which will contribute to the utilization of the existing economic potential. Issues related to both current and potential projects were discussed. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue the mutually beneficial cooperation.

