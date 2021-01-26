PACE urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to implement provisions of trilateral statement

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) calls on all parties to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric hindering political dialogue.

In an annual progress report, PACE calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to implement as soon as possible the provisions of the trilateral statement related to humanitarian issues and urges all parties involved to immediately put in action the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies, to respect cultural heritage.

It invites the Monitoring Committee to explore avenues to contribute at parliamentary level to an atmosphere conducive to the peace process.

The Assembly expresses its serious concern about reports and allegations of violations of humanitarian and human rights law by all sides during this conflict and allegations of degradations to some religious sites and monuments, as well as destruction of private property, and expects these reports to be fully investigated and any violations to be remedied and the perpetrators prosecuted.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu