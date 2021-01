Made in Kurtan: Production of jackets launched in Armenia’s Lori

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Production of jackets has been launched in Kurtan community in Armenia’s Lori region, the Governor’s Office reports.

The production was initiated by the Astghik Charitable Foundation, and became possible thanks to the Mensenkinderen Foundation.

