George Dermksian, M. D. (1927-2021): In Memoriam

NEW YORK (armenianprelacy.org) – George Dermksian was born in New York City on November 10, 1927, to Yervant and Mariam Dermksian. He had one sister, Seerarpey. He grew up in New York City and went to Stuyvesant High School. After finishing high school he went to Columbia University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1948. He then earned a Master of Arts at Teachers College, Columbia University, in 1950, following which he completed his Doctorate of Medicine in 1954 at Cornell University Medical College. In 1954, he became an Intern in Medicine at St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City in 1954. He did a second year of residency at St. Luke’s Hospital before becoming a captain in the United States Air Force, School of Aviation Medicine, at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, in 1956-1958.

Following his return to New York City, he went on to finish his third year as a Resident in Medicine in 1958. Dr. Dermksian served as Chief Resident in Medicine at St. Luke’s Hospital in 1959-1960. He then went into private practice for himself from 1960 to 2001. His numerous academic appointments included Clinical Professor of Medicine at the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Columbia University. He served on and led numerous medical societies and committees during his medical career. Dr. Dermksian officially retired in 2001, but continued to be actively involved in medicine right until the time of his death.

He was actively involved in every aspect of the Armenian community throughout his entire life from the Armenian Youth Federation to the Armenian Prelacy to the Armenian Assembly. He devoted his life to St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral, of which he was a delegate to the National Representative Assembly through different periods from the 1960s to the 1980s. Nothing was more important to him than being Armenian and making sure that the tradition and legacy of the Armenia people would live on forever.

Dr.Dermksian married Tamara Manookian in 1954. They had two children, Gregory and Jeffrey. He would always spend his spare time with his family. Tamara died in 2019 after 64 years of marriage.

Dr. George Dermksian passed away suddenly on January 14, 2021, and is survived by his two children (Gregory and Jeffrey), their wives (Suzanne and Roubina) and his four grandchildren (Matthew, Michael, Nicole and Jenna) who all adored their “Papa.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator