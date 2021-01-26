Diplomats Babayan & Nersesyan to Address Assembly’s Biennial Meeting

Washington, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) is pleased to announce that the newly appointed Foreign Minister of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), David Babayan, and Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S., Varuzhan Nersesyan, will address the Assembly’s biennial trustees meeting on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Foreign Minister Babayan and Ambassador Nersesyan to our trustees meeting this weekend,” said Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “We look forward to hearing their insights and perspectives about the current situation in Artsakh and Armenia during this critically important time.”

Prior to his recent appointment as Foreign Minister, Babayan served as the Head of the Central Information Department for the Republic of Artsakh, as well as Deputy Chief of Staff and adviser to the President of Artsakh on foreign relations. Ambassador Nersesyan previously served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Armenia in Washington, D.C., as well as assistant to Armenia’s Prime Minister and assistant to the President of Armenia relating to international affairs.

The Assembly’s biennial meeting joins together the organization’s trustees and Board to review the Assembly’s activities. This year there will be a special focus on Artsakh and Armenia following the six-week war launched on September 27, 2020. Assembly Trustees can contact Mary Garabadian at mary@aaainc.org for login details and more information.

The Assembly’s current Board of Trustees includes Anthony Barsamian, Co-Chairman; Van Krikorian, Co-Chairman; Carolyn Mugar, President; Robert A. Kaloosdian, Counselor; Oscar Tatosian, Treasurer; Bianka Kadian-Dodov, Secretary & Assistant Treasurer; Lisa Kalustian, Assistant Secretary; Aram Gavoor; Alex Karapetian; Lu Ann Ohanian; Toros Sahakian; Ani Y. Speirs; Joyce Stein; Annie Totah; Talin Yacoubian; and Mark Momjian, Solicitor.

Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.

