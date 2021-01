Artsakh Defense Army publishes names of 65 servicemen killed in action

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has published the names of 65 servicemen killed repelling Azerbaijani aggression:

Alexanyan Rubik Armen, born in 2002

Vardanyan Henrik Razmik, born in 2001

Volunteer Sarkhoshev Rudik Albert, born in 1961

Reserve Asatryan Hayk Vardan, born in 1994

Danielyan Andrey Vahan, born in 1993

Gasparyan Hayk Mkrtich, born in 2000

Hovsepyan Gevorg Khachik, born in 2001

Poghosyan Tigran Levon, born in 1995

Ginosyan Narek Hamlet, born in 2001

Zakaryan Spartak Levon, born in 2002

Reserve Zarmanyan Gnel Tigran, born in 1975

Tsaturyan Ararat Kaplo, born in 1974

Gasparyan Vahe Vachik, born in 1988

Aghamalyan Azniv Argam, born in 2001

Reserve Tevosyan Sergey Albert, born in 1995

Danielyan Aramik Kamo, born in 1991

Yermalovyan Gor Vardan, born in 2001

Yarmaloyan Tigran Artsrun, born in 2001

Volunteer Hovsepyan Ruben Balabek, born in 1958

Volunteer Karapetyan Levon Karo, born in 1988

Antanyan Levon Smbat, born in 1993

Antanyan Armen Smbat, born in 1994

Reserve Petrosyan Arman Gagik, born in 1997

Reserve Movsisyan Sevak Surik, born in 1990

Reserve Shaboyan Mnatsakan Gagik, born in 1988

Reserve Khachatryan Zhora Lendrush, born in 1997

Yeghiazaryan Levon Gagik, born in 1991

Manukyan Pavel Norik, born in 2002

Petrosyan Gnel Abel, born in 2002

Hovakimyan Vahagn Hrachya, born in 2000

Tovmasyan Tovmas Seyran, born in 1983

Hayrapetyan Koryun Armen, born in 1997

Avanesyan Vahagn Aram, born in 2002

Volunteer Artashesyan Anatoly Yerjanik, born in 1971

Volunteer Tadevosyan Yervand Sahak, born in 1974

Gasparyan Shirak Armenak, born in 1998

Minasyan Ararat Khachatur, born in 2000

Iskandaryan Samvel David, born in 2000

Mkhitaryan Tigran Arsen, born in 2002

Petrosyan Norayr Varazdat, born in 2001

Hakobyan Artyom David, born in 2000

Nazaryan Levon Spartak, born in 2000

Avdalyan Ludwig Arsen, born in 2001

Reserve Gharayan Vazgen Garegin, born in 1998

Atabekyan Hayk Tsolak, born in 2001

Hakobyan Gevorg Garik, born in 2000

Demirchyan Suren Robert, born in 2000

Hovhannisyan Tigran Hakob, born in 2002

Merelyan Melik Samvel, born in 2002

Aramyan Anania Samvel, born in 2002

Hakobyan Sargis Asatur, born in 2000

Avagyan Gavrusha Garnik, born in 1997

Reserve Grigoryan Armen Razmik, born in 1977

Volunteer Arzumanyan Arman Arzuman, born in 1976

Poghosyan Sargis Hmayak, born in 1982

Reserve Hayrapetyan Ruben Vachagan, born in 1996

Harutyunov Arthur Lyon, born in 2000

Gevorgyan Vahagn Grayik, born in 2002

Barseghyan Martiros Nver, born in 2001

Javadyan Manvel Sevak, born in 2001

Volunteer Hadjyan Kevork Iknadios, born in 1971

Reserve Hovsepyan Armen Karlen, born in 1978

Reserve Petrosyan Kolya Shahen, born in 1982

Reserve Elazyan Karen Karapet, born in 1974

Margaryan Garik Valentin, born in 2000

