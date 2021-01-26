Armenian PM meets participants of iGorts program

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the participants of the iGorts program, under which Diaspora specialists have been involved in the government of the Republic of Armenia. The 49 Diaspora specialists are working within 19 different agencies.

“We have prepared this program with great enthusiasm, great hopes and expectations. I want to thank you all for sharing this extremely difficult period with us from within. And now, this topic and idea, which was initially the basis of the program, is becoming more urgent, because the challenges facing our country, of course, can be solved through the consolidation of our national intellectual potential,” said Prime Minister Pashinyan.

He also emphasized how the presence of so many representatives within the meeting rooms of Armenian government already speaks volume that the program has succeeded.

Chief Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan noted that the current results of the “iGorts” program indicate that the program corresponds with the vision initially underlying it. Afterwards, the “iGorts” participants openly presented to the Prime Minister their programs, strategies, and proposals.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu