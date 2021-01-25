Special flight from Germany transports 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

About 30 tons of humanitarian aid – medicines, medical equipment, various items necessary for the social sphere – were transported to Yerevan by a special flight of the German Federal Ministry of Defense, the Government reports.

The flight was carried out through close cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Germany, the Prelacy of the German-Armenian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the “Silva Kaputikyan” Union of German-Armenian Women.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu