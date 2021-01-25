School in Artsakh’s Shosh village opens doors to 65 students

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The school in Artsakh’s Shosh village has opened its doors to 65 students, only 10 students less than before the war.

In 2004, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund with financing from Foundation Toronto built the Shosh village school.

Until November 9th Shosh was relatively secure in the center of Artsakh, but is a border village at just 350m from enemy lines.

Despite its critical location, as well as the significant damage to homes, most of the population has returned.

The school reopened last week after some reconstruction works.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu