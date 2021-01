CoE Secretary General’s address on 20th anniversary of Armenia’s membership

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has issued a message on the 20th anniversary of Armenian’s membership.

“Joining the organization was a powerful statement of intent, a message to Europe and the world that this newly independent county was ready and willing to bring about changes to its laws and institutions,” Marija Pejčinović Burić said.

