Armenian trucks attacked in Georgia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian trucks were attacked in Georgia after midnight today, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia informs.

According to the Embassy, unknown people threw stones at Armenian trucks, broke the front and side windows of some trucks, and fled the scene. The incident took place near the Georgian settlement of Kvemo Ponichala.

The trucks were later escorted to the Georgian-Armenian border and crossed it.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has initiated a criminal case in connection with the incident.

The Embassy is in constant contact with the relevant authorities of Georgia, at the same time actively working to bring the perpetrators to justice, to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

According to some media reports, the attack was carried out by Azerbaijanis.

