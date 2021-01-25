Armenian MP stages protest at PACE, raises awareness about POWs kept in Azerbaijan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan staged an act of protest before the sitting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), demanding to put international pressure on Azerbaijan to force the release of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijani captivity.

“We started the PACE session by raising our voices in protest, demanding international pressure on Azerbaijan, demanding the release of Armenian prisoners of war as soon as possible,” Marukyan captioned a video on Facebook.

blob:https://www.facebook.com/d16d57c3-0a3a-4882-ac5c-cbf22684394e

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu