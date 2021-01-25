Armenian FM, UNESCO chief discuss protection of historical and religious heritage in Karabakh conflict zone

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with the Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay.

The interlocutors once again referred to the issues of preservation of the Armenian historical and religious heritage in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, and the prospects of cooperation with UNESCO in that context. Minister Aivazian noted that the Armenian historical and cultural monuments are an integral part of the rich heritage of the region, expecting the active involvement of UNESCO in their protection.

Minister Aivazian stressed the urgency of taking steps to preserve the Armenian historical, cultural and religious heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan, which becomes more urgent against the background of the steps taken for the deliberate destruction of the Armenian heritage and the distortion of their identity.

Welcoming the decision of UNESCO to send a fact-finding mission, the Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the universal importance of Artsakh’s Armenian cultural heritage, considering unacceptable the politicization of the issue of their protection, the practice of the Azerbaijani side to create artificial obstacles in the process.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu