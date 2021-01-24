His Holiness Aram I congratulates Joe Biden

Siranush Ghazanchyan

His Holiness Aram I congratulated president Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th president of the United State of America.

“We stand ready to work with you and your administration to protect our common values, strengthen U.S.-Armenia ties, and advance the cause of peace across Eurasia, the Middle East, and around the world,” Aram I told president Biden in a letter.

“Our community appreciates the friendship and fellowship you have shown towards Americans of Armenian heritage during your years in the U.S. Senate. Then as now, we share your vision of a world that respects human rights and upholds universal humanitarian values – a global community committed to democracy, self-determination, and genocide prevention,” added Aram I in his message.

“Our Church and our community look forward to working with your administration to deepen the bonds that have drawn together the American and Armenian people for more than a century. We also look forward to establishing, at long last, official U.S. recognition and ongoing remembrance of the Armenian Genocide,” said Catholicos Aram I.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu