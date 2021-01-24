Bodies of 30 servicemen handed over to the Armenian side

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The rescue squads of the State Emergency Situations Service carried out search operations in the southern part of Varanda /Fizuli/, in the Mataghis region of Kashatakh, Artsakh’s State Service for Emergency Situations reports.

As a result of the work, 30 bodies of servicemen were handed over by the Azerbaijani side, without mentioning were those were found. The bodies are unrecognizable. A forensic examination has been ordered to determine their identities.

The relatives of the killed or missing servicemen, as well as volunteers who participated in the hostilities and are familiar with the area also take part in the search.

A total of 1 281 bodies have been found from November 13, 2020 to January 23, 2021.

Rescue and search operations continue today in Jrakan /Jabrail/, Varanda /Fizuli/ and Hadrut regions.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu