President Sarkissian congratulates Biden, Harris on Inauguration

President Armen Sarkissian congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.

“I am sure that in the coming years you will do your best to ensure further progress and important achievements for your country,” Sarkissian told Biden in a telegram.

“I expect that our cooperation will enable to advance the friendly Armenian-American relations and contribute to a long-awaited peace and stability in the region. I wish all the best to you and your administration,” added Sarkissian in his message.

Sarkissian also congratulated Kamala Harris on her inauguration as Vice President.

Asbarez